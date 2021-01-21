Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

CZMWY opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $146.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

