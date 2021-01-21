Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 142.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of CRDF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

