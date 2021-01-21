Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.28 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and approximately $3.28 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00116129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001497 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009024 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023586 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

