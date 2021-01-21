Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.26 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and $3.26 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00109913 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009114 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

