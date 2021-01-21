Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CSFB

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock opened at C$36.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. Insiders sold a total of 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249 in the last ninety days.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.