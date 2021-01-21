Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAL. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

HAL opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 121,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

