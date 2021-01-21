Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,222. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

