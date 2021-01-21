Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.98 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

