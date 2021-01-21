Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 138,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

