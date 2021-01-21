Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 387,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,431. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canon will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Canon by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

