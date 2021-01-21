Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Receives C$36.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:CU traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.37. 170,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,498. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.54. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

