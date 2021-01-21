Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

NYSE CNI opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

