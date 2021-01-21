Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 337.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 140.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $31.99 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

