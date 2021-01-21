Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.74. Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 359,919 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88. The stock has a market cap of C$668.09 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13.
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
