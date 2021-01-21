Canaccord Genuity Downgrades H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) to Hold

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CVE HEO opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.26 million and a PE ratio of -100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.57. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$3.34.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

