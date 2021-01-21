Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.