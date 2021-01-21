Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

