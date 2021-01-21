Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $179,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 328.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 101.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,738,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

