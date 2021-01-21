Callahan Advisors LLC Takes $999,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 212,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

