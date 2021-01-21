Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,964,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

