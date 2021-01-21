Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $252.62 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

