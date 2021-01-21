Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3,402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after buying an additional 716,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $111.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.