Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $224.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $382,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $127,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,271 shares of company stock worth $31,949,416. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

