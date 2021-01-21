Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $332.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.