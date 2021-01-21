Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $839,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $224.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $3,634,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.