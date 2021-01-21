Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 389,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 90,243 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

PLD stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

