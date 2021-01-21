Callahan Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Friedman Industries worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

FRD stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $652,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

