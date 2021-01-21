Callahan Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.62 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

