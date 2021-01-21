Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 9,869 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of TSN opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

