Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

