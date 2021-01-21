Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

