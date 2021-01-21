Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)’s (CNE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

Shares of LON:CNE traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 184.50 ($2.41). 994,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.65. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £920.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

