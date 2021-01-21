CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.98

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 2313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get CAI International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CAI International by 8,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.