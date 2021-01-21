Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $56,060,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $56,060,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

