CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $650.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $619.08 million and the highest is $681.45 million. CAE reported sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 343,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,363. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 71.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,295 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 83.7% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,621,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,915,000 after acquiring an additional 610,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CAE by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 543,615 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

