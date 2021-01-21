CACI International Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

NYSE CACI opened at $249.80 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average of $225.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.