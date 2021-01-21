Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BY opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $636.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

BY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

