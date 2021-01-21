Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.43 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

