Busey Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Chevron stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

