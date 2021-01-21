Busey Wealth Management Sells 898 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

