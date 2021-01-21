Busey Wealth Management Sells 18,043 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

