Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,432 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

ITW stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

