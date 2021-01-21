Busey Wealth Management Purchases 132 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $350.84 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

