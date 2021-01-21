Busey Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.