Busey Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.