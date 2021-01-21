Busey Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

