Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,611.60 ($21.06).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,808 ($23.62) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,791.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,570.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,284 ($29.84). The firm has a market cap of £7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.92.

In related news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

About Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

