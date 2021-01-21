Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.32

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 25102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after buying an additional 126,140 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after buying an additional 240,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

