Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.32

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 25102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after buying an additional 126,140 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after buying an additional 240,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.