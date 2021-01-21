Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 64.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,899.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,759.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,620.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

