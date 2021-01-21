BTIG Research Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Natera stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,454. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natera by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

